Rain threatens to spoil Big Bash final

SYDNEY has been inundated with rainfall and it's threatening to bring an early end to the ninth season of the Big Bash competition.

Up to 80mm of rain is expected to fall in Sydney on Saturday afternoon and evening, putting the final between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in serious jeopardy.

The Stars were hoping to capture their maiden Big Bash title, but the Sixers will beL handed the trophy if the game can't go ahead.

Although the Stars were the most dominant team throughout the season, finishing on top of the standings, their loss in the qualifying final to the Sixers allowed Sydney to grab hosting rights for the final.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell said prior to flying out of Melbourne: "The team that's won that first final has got the right to host the final and deserves to have things be in their favour.

"We knew the rules before the tournament started.

"We had that opportunity to chase down 143 in the first final (against the Sixers) and we didn't take that advantage."

Earlier in the day, the Sydney A-League derby between Sydney FC and Western Sydney was postponed due to torrential rain in the Sydney basin, Football Federation Australia announced.

Rain is forecast to continue after bucketing down in Sydney for the past 48 hours, and after assessment of Jubilee Stadium, as well as consultations with Sydney FC, the Wanderers and match officials, the fixture has been called off.

"With over 100mm of rain falling in the Sydney area over the past two days, and in the interest of player welfare, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the match as scheduled today," FFA Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said.

"Whilst it is disappointing that a nearly sold-out crowd is unable to see another iconic Sydney derby today, this was the right decision to give fans as much notice as possible under the circumstances."

The match will be rescheduled for a date to be announced.

Saturday's Warwick Farm race meeting also could not go ahead.