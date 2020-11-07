RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

MORE RAIN: There’s a 70 per cent chance of rain for the Granite Belt this week before unseasonably warmer days hit the region.

MORE RAIN: There’s a 70 per cent chance of rain for the Granite Belt this week before unseasonably warmer days hit the region.

STANTHORPE’S chance of rain is set to increase this week, as a trough pushes south through central Queensland.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology and online forecaster Weatherzone, the Granite Belt has just a 20 per cent chance of rain tomorrow before predictions increase at the end of the week.

BOM meteorologist Ross Hoff said it was unlikely rain on Sunday would be more than “a spot or two”, with the best chance of heavy rain to happen on Thursday or Friday.

“As we move forward to the rest of the week, our chances pick up thanks to a trough that’s going to move across central Queensland,” Ms Hoff said.

“When we have the trough come over and we have a bit of humidity, thanks to air coming from over the oceans, it will make conditions more favourable for a storm.

“Although, we’re not expecting storms to become severe.”

While parts of the region have sizzled through scorching days, Ms Hoff said overnight minimums had dropped dramatically, with Applethorpe hitting just 4 degrees on Thursday night.

According to Ms Hoff, the region’s sporadic weather has been driven by the La Nina, however warned that “no two events” were the same.

“We have a chance of seeing above average nighttime temperatures throughout the next few months,” she said.

“Warm nights but the days should be close to average.”

Warwick’s overnight temperature average is 13.7 degrees, according to Weatherzone, with temperatures dipping to 1.9 degrees in 2006.

With the mercury set to hover above average this summer, Ms Hoff warned of the potential for heatwave conditions.

“We do have a significant chance that we could see some heatwave conditions, however with day temperatures we wouldn’t expect to see the same magnitude as last year,” she said.

“The La Nina’s influence keeps us generally warmer but daytime temperatures are a huge factor to preventing a heatwave.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

LUCKY TICKET: Stanthorpe woman’s $1 million Lotto win

TEAM LIST: New blood named in rep cricket opener

Granite Belt wineries at centre of Chinese trade war

Buy local push inspires unlikely alliance