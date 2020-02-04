Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOOKING UP: Things are looking up for the Granite Belt campground Foxbar Falls.
LOOKING UP: Things are looking up for the Granite Belt campground Foxbar Falls.
News

Rain lifts spirits at Granite Belt campground

Saavanah Bourke
4th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREEN is the new brown at a Granite Belt campground which received 115mm of rain in January.

The recently-established Foxbar Falls “took off” according to manager Brendon File when the campground officially opened a year ago.

But just like other Granite Belt businesses, Foxbar Falls was put on hold after the September bushfires ripped through the region.

“We were doing really well until the drought kicked in,” Mr File said.

“When the Stanthorpe fires started we lost most of our bookings for the next couple of months overnight.”

Mr File said the recent change of scenery is already enticing new customers.

“The bit of rain we had has definitely helped people come back.

“The amount of green we have at the moment is more of a morale.

“At least it is some hope.”

Just a 12-minute drive from Stanthorpe, Mr File said the beauty of that is because it feels like “you are in the middle of nowhere”.

“Most people have never even heard of us,” he said.

“It’s like a mini Girraween National Park with all the Granite that is around.”

The family-owned business operated on an 1800-acre property, offering all things from thrillseeking adventures to a laid-back relaxing getaway.

“We get families, couples, people by themselves, all types of different people,” Mr File said.

“We have the occasional fruit picker out here, even a couple of Stanthorpe locals who come out in their caravan to get away for the weekend.”

Things are already starting to look up for Foxbar Falls, with Mr File saying there are already a few bookings in the pipeline.

“February is typically the quiet month because school has just gone back,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the grey nomads that come here this type of year and the Apple & Grape Festival and the May long weekend too.

“We already have a couple of bookings for that which is good.”

For more information about Foxbar Falls or to make a booking visit Foxbar Falls on Facebook or call Brendon on 0477 369 227.

foxbar falls granite belt wine and tourism holidaying
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        premium_icon The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        News Here’s your opportunity to support Applethorpe State School’s biggest fundraiser of the year

        Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        premium_icon Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        News Drought and bushfires reduce flying fox numbers.

        YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

        premium_icon YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

        News Southern Downs MP thrown from Question Time after verbal altercation over dam...

        Fierce fire destroys shopfronts along Goondiwindi street

        premium_icon Fierce fire destroys shopfronts along Goondiwindi street

        News GOONDIWINDI police reveal the devastating toll of Monday's midnight blaze.