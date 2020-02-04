Rain lifts spirits at Granite Belt campground

LOOKING UP: Things are looking up for the Granite Belt campground Foxbar Falls.

GREEN is the new brown at a Granite Belt campground which received 115mm of rain in January.

The recently-established Foxbar Falls “took off” according to manager Brendon File when the campground officially opened a year ago.

But just like other Granite Belt businesses, Foxbar Falls was put on hold after the September bushfires ripped through the region.

“We were doing really well until the drought kicked in,” Mr File said.

“When the Stanthorpe fires started we lost most of our bookings for the next couple of months overnight.”

Mr File said the recent change of scenery is already enticing new customers.

“The bit of rain we had has definitely helped people come back.

“The amount of green we have at the moment is more of a morale.

“At least it is some hope.”

Just a 12-minute drive from Stanthorpe, Mr File said the beauty of that is because it feels like “you are in the middle of nowhere”.

“Most people have never even heard of us,” he said.

“It’s like a mini Girraween National Park with all the Granite that is around.”

The family-owned business operated on an 1800-acre property, offering all things from thrillseeking adventures to a laid-back relaxing getaway.

“We get families, couples, people by themselves, all types of different people,” Mr File said.

“We have the occasional fruit picker out here, even a couple of Stanthorpe locals who come out in their caravan to get away for the weekend.”

Things are already starting to look up for Foxbar Falls, with Mr File saying there are already a few bookings in the pipeline.

“February is typically the quiet month because school has just gone back,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the grey nomads that come here this type of year and the Apple & Grape Festival and the May long weekend too.

“We already have a couple of bookings for that which is good.”

For more information about Foxbar Falls or to make a booking visit Foxbar Falls on Facebook or call Brendon on 0477 369 227.