Rain dampens fire concern but ’don’t be fooled’ says firey

The Cambooya Rural Fire Service shared these images of the Stanthorpe Fire.

“DON’T be lulled into a false sense of security”.

That’s the clear and concise message from a firey veteran after the recent rain has dampened fire concerns.

Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade officer James Massey, a firey for nearly five decades, says while the ‘official’ Queensland fire season has come to an end, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“I would say what’s happening with the rain at moment will alleviate the situation for a short period of time,” Mr Massey said.

“It needs to be a lot, lot wetter yet before we could say things are really good.”

Destructive fires ripped through Wallangarra and Girraween National Park roughly this time last year.

And while fire danger ratings have been wound back from high to low-moderate, Mr Massey wants people to remain smart and cautious.

“We’ll need to have a lot more rain yet before it starts penetrating the soil and well and truly creating good protection.

“You can scratch the ground and wouldn’t go four inches before it’s just dust again.

“I must be honest and say people need to be very aware that the rain does bring a false sense of security.

“It is miles better than what it was and yes we’re very lucky … but don’t be fooled.

“I would want to see a lot more rain than we’ve had so far to be confident.”

Over the official Queensland bushfire season, bushfires scorched 6.6 million hectares of land, destroyed 49 houses, as well as 68 sheds and five commercial buildings.

Closer to home and 50 crews battled 30m flames from September 6 onward after a blaze broke out around Plant Ln, off Amiens Rd.

Mr Massey’s counterpart, second office Gary Kelley, will never forget that night and the ensuing days.

“I’ve never seen a fire like the September bushfire in this region ever.”