Rain boosts spirits in low yield harvest season

HARVEST: Heritage Estate Wines owner Rob Fenwick was delighted by the rain during their first grape picking.

HERITAGE Estate Wines is in the process of picking its first grapes of this year’s harvest season.

The decline in grapes to be picked this year didn’t bring down Heritage Estate Wines owner Rob Fenwick, who was making the most of the wet weather.

“It’s actually a little bit cool. But very joyous to see rain,” he said.

“It’s more pleasant on your hands. You don’t have the grape juice getting stuck to your hands because it gets washed off all the time.”

Mr Fenwick said despite the devastating low yield this year, picking in the rain was definitely lifting the spirits.

“I have never actually picked in the rain before,” he said.

“We are picking about half of what we would normally pick.

“That’s about 50 per cent of what a normal crop would look like, but it will still produce a beautiful wine,” he said.

With more wet weather predicted in the coming days for the Granite Belt, Mr Fenwick said they had to get in quick to get the job done.

“We were going to wait for friends and relatives to turn up on the weekend, but we couldn’t wait.”

He said if the grapes waited any longer to be picked, the extra rain hanging around would make them too ripe.

“They would be too overripe for what we want,” he said.

“We are currently in the process of picking the chardonnay about two weeks early because we decided to sparkle the chardonnay to produce a nice premium sparkling chardonnay.

“To do that you pick a little bit earlier, so it has a lower sugar content.”

Mr Fenwick said although the process of hand-picking is quite time consuming, him and his wife Therese believe it produces a better quality wine.

“We both believe it gives you a better quality product because the grapes are less damaged.

“It gives us the ability to be quite selective and drop the not so good grapes onto the ground.”

It’s a method that might just be paying off for the Cottonvale winery, receiving the prestigious five-star rating for the fourth year out of the last five in the James Halliday competition.

The continuous rain around the region is very important according to Mr Fenwick, who said it doesn’t only fill up the dams in the area, it allows the vines to grow some strength.

“We need them to grow a bit so we can prune the right parts off.

“One of the reasons the crops are a little bit low this year is because it was very dry into the summer last year.”

Heritage Estate Wines will now put their picking duties on hold for another six to eight weeks.

“We won’t be picking the merlot over in our other plot until then,” he said.