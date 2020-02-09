Rain bomb: Incredible radar image shows city under water

NSW is on flood watch as hundreds of millimetres of rainfall prompt severe weather warnings and erosion fears while the deadly Currowan Fire is out.

Emergency services across NSW are facing another busy day with a rain bomb lashing the state, causing erosion fears and prompting flood warnings.

The Bureau of Meteorology says "hundreds of millimetres" of rain is swamping the state from the Queensland border to the south coast.

Northern NSW recorded 300mm within 48 hours, 250mm fell on the Mid North Coast in the last 24 hours and the Central Coast received 150mm on Saturday.

The State Emergency Service has responded to 3253 calls for help across the state since Tuesday afternoon while volunteers carried out 40 flood rescues, mostly involving motorists who drove into floodwaters.

The Bureau's rain radar was unrecognisable on Sunday morning as the weather event left Sydney under water.

A severe weather warning is in place on Sunday morning for heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for the entire coast from the Northern Rivers region to the south coast.

The bureau said in a statement there is "potential for periods of very heavy (torrential) rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding" in the Hunter Region, including the Central Coast, as well as the greater Sydney, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands districts, including the Blue Mountains.

Where’s Sydney?

The rain brought celebrations on the south coast with locals applauding emergency services following news that the massive Currowan Fire has been extinguished after burning for more than 70 days.

"As of 8pm tonight, the Currowan Fire burning in the Shoalhaven has been set to out," NSW Rural Fire Service announced on Facebook on Saturday night. The blaze burnt for 74 days and across 499,621 hectares, spanning right across the region and spreading to neighbouring councils including Eurobodalla, Wingecarribee and Queanbeyan Palerang.

A total of 312 homes were destroyed and 173 were damaged.

Ballina’s Jonah Verus, Sunny Seberry and Brody Ross play as rain lashes the far north coast. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"Tremendous work by firefighters and residents saw 1889 homes saved," the RFS said.

Locals expressed their thanks to those involved in battling the blaze. Almost a dozen fire trucks took a lap of honour at the Nowra Showground on Saturday night.

Some towns will receive storms with reasonable rain - although nothing like what the coast can expect - and some merely isolated showers.

But while the rain is welcome, especially for towns that had been surrounded by bushfires, there is little joy for the drought-stricken west of the state.

The bureau said that west of the Great Dividing Range the rainfall would be scattered.

Moree’s Helen and Chris Carrigan have received 200mm of rain but are not expecting much in coming days. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

On Saturday, There was a spate of minor crashes as motorists failed to drive to the conditions, including two in quick succession on the M1 between Sydney and Gosford yesterday morning, one of those a three-car pileup.

Far worse, a 13-year-old girl was among two critically injured after a bus crashed into a car in slippery conditions at Liverpool yesterday.

The rain also saw horse racing and the A-League's Sydney derby cancelled.

The Big Bash League grand final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers was also at risk, before organisers gave the match the green light.

"As we go into (Sunday evening) there will be an intensification between Illawarra, the Sydney metro area and Central Tablelands," BOM meteorologist Jordan Notara said. "Hundreds of millimetres of rain is potentially going to fall over the next 24 hours in the Sydney metro area.

"There will be a secondary risk for large surf, potentially 5m high, which is going to move in (today).

A woman had to be rescued after becoming trapped in flood water on Showground Rd, Narara. Picture: Gosford SES

"Basically anywhere between Forster to Moruya and there is also potential for gale force winds.

"On top of that wave component we've got a high tide so there is a risk we'll see coastal erosion as a result of an inundation of waves."

Thunderstorms that descended on Byron Bay yesterday lashed a total of 70mm on the hippy haven, with a deluge that began with historic falls of 300mm on Friday causing flash flooding across the shire.

The Illawarra also copped about 80mm yesterday.

Nowra fireys Dave Holman (left) and Paul Sullivan have never been happier to see the rain … but the danger is not over. Picture: Toby Zerna