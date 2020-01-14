Menu
Rain could fall in the area over coming days.
Rain a chance over coming days

Matthew Purcell
14th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
THURSDAY and Friday could be the best chances of Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt seeing any rain activity this week.

Coastal areas should see some rainfall over the next couple days with the pattern moving inland later in the week.

“From tomorrow, activity should start to drift more inland,” Shane Kennedy from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“There’s a medium chance of some showers tomorrow with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Rain map for the region today as at 11am.
“Thursday and Friday we do have a trough moving inland and could see a good increase in activity

“They’re the best days looking ahead. A medium to high chance of 2-10mm per day.

“But it is hit and miss unfortunately,” Mr Kennedy said.

Today is expected to reach a top of 27 degrees and dropping to 26 and 25 in coming days.

With Storm King Dam now down to just 11 per cent capacity, no drought breaking rain is predicted.

“It looks pretty average for the remainder of the month,” Mr Kennedy said.

“There’s a 50 per cent chance of getting at least 50mm for the month

“A 15-20 per cent of 100mm or more.”

