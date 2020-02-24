Rail worker wins case against X-rated snaps

Rail worker Stephanie Katelnikoff, 30, was fired over a series of racy snaps posing on railway tracks. Picture: Facebook

A train conductor fired for sexy Instagram photos of her straddling railway tracks has won her case for unfair dismissal.

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 30, was sacked by Canadian Pacific Rail because her semi-nude social media photos violated its "code of ethics and its internet and email policy", The Sun reports.

Bosses claimed Ms Katelnikoff posed in "unsafe situations on railway property" and made disparaging remarks against the company.

Lawyers for Canadian Pacific gathered a file of "evidence", including her near-naked photos on Instagram and Facebook, after she sued the railway through her union.

One photo, since deleted, showed her with her legs splayed over two sets of railway tracks. She claims it was taken before she worked for the company.

"It seemed their main concern was that my social media content was damaging their reputation," she told CBC News in 2018.

Now more than two years after she was fired in November 2017, an arbitrator ruled she was unfairly dismissed.

Richard Hornung said Canadian Pacific's investigation was not impartial and an email allegedly complaining about her social media posts was probably invented by the company.

The rail worker won back her job after being unfairly dismissed in 2014, but she was sacked again in 2017 over racy social media photos. Picture: Instagram

The arbitrator said her actions warranted a short suspension rather than dismissal, but a graphic post about a Canadian Pacific staff member since she was sacked meant it was not now possible for her to be reinstated.

She will get a financial payout, which is yet to be fixed.

The 30-year-old, who now works as a mechanic, told Vice News: "I'm sad I don't get to go back.

"It's just the best job ever to hop on a freight train and drive through the Canadian Rockies."

When speaking of her modelling stint, she said: "I don't regret creating that art or sharing that art."

"What a girl does in her spare time when she goes home with her life and her body isn't anybody else's business but her own."

It was the second time Ms Katelnikoff won an unfair dismissal case against Canadian Pacific.

She was sacked for the first time after a train she was on derailed in Banff in 2014.

She was reinstated after an arbitrator ruled the real reason for her sacking was a complaint of sexual harassment against a male employee.

Investigators determined a damaged portion of track was to blame for the derailment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission