Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Lifestyle

Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

Matty Holdsworth
13th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANBERRA Raiders superstar Jack Wighton has spent a "crazy" 40 minutes being surrounded by sharks, no not Cronulla, while fishing off the coast of Noosa where he bagged an impressive haul.

The reigning Clive Churchill Medallist was invited out by Cast Magazine and former NRL player Ben Jones, to take a pre-season break off the grind.

Mr Jones said they crossed the bar before dawn and enjoyed "perfect" conditions in the early morning.

All up, they caught 20 fish in one intense 40-minute spell when they came across a bait ball being torn apart.

Wighton, who is up on the Coast for a 10-day pre-season camp to escape the bushfires, caught a nice 8kg cobia for his efforts.

"Everything was caught within 40 minutes max. We found this stack of bait fish going crazy, tuna, mackerel, cobia, getting mauled by sharks," Mr Jones said.

"It was hectic out there, just mayhem.

"Jack was pumped. He doesn't get to go off shore every much, limited chances in Canberra for that type of fishing, He loved it."

"I knew the weather was coming but we bit the bullet and stayed for the fish, got smashed on the way back but it was worth it."

Wighton described it as an "awesome" experience on his social media platforms.

canberra raiders cast magazine noosa fishing noosa offshore pre-season training sunshine coast stadium
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        premium_icon Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects tomorrow morning before consulting with the government.

        Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        premium_icon Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        News The prolonged drought has forced a Dalveen grazier to sell the majority of her...

        Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        premium_icon Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        News THIS little-known variety beat the odds to become an industry favourite...

        Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        premium_icon Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        News A well-known fourth generation Stanthorpe resident has died after a short illness.