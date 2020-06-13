Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A giant car dealership has found a very unique way to bring in customers and it’s an Australian first.
A giant car dealership has found a very unique way to bring in customers and it’s an Australian first.
Motoring

Quirky way car dealership is pulling in customers

by Brayden Heslehurst
13th Jun 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIANT Brisbane car dealership has found a quirky way to bring in customers after opening a barber shop at their car yard.

Bartons Motors became the first dealership in Australia to have a barber shop after launching it earlier this week at their Wynnum base.

The addition of the barber shop also comes after the company battled through the COVID-19 pandemic, where sales were down by almost 40 per cent and also completed more than $10 million of developments and refurbishments to their showrooms on the bayside and in Redlands.

Bartons managing director, Mark Beitz, said he wanted to add something special to their business and also create more employment after seeing so many jobs lost in recent months.

Bartons Motors opening new barber shop
Bartons Motors opening new barber shop

"We wanted to build our brand and business so during COVID we thought let's do a barber shop to bring people to the dealership," he said.

"We also wanted a point of difference because most places do coffee and food but we now do a barber shop.

"It's also something that's very convenient for the customers."

Bartons Motors Wynnum location.
Bartons Motors Wynnum location.

The barber shop is an extra boost to the business, which managed to stay relevant during the tough times of the coronavirus, establishing a 24-hour online team to help residents still buy cars.

The move also helped Bartons retain almost all of its staff and sales have risen significantly in the past two weeks.

Originally published as Quirky way car dealership is pulling in customers

bartons motor group business car dealership

Just In

    Cop flashes white power symbol

    Cop flashes white power symbol
    • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call made: Football Stanthorpe announce 2020 plans

        premium_icon Call made: Football Stanthorpe announce 2020 plans

        News Football Stanthorpe met Wednesday night to make a decision on the fate of football this year.

        Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        premium_icon Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        Business Latest development indicate project may never see light of day

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about the council decisions, just three months into...

        Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bikie drugs partner

        premium_icon Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bikie drugs...

        News Alleged drug ring members get green light to contact partners.