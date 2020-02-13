Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW APPROACH: Granite Mountain Disc Golf owner Nathan Lee has listed his course onto Airbnb to attract more visitors.
NEW APPROACH: Granite Mountain Disc Golf owner Nathan Lee has listed his course onto Airbnb to attract more visitors.
News

Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

Saavanah Bourke
13th Feb 2020 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISC GOLF: The quirky sporting attraction aimed at targeting all ages and abilities is trying a different approach, hoping to entice more players.

Granite Mountain Disc Golf has taken to the power of the internet, listing the unique attraction on Airbnb.

The disc golf experience was listed at the beginning of the year to catch the last of the school holidays according to course owner Nathan Lee.

“We spoke to Airbnb on the phone and tweaked it a little bit and got it up online,” he said.

The nine-hole course has been listed onto Airbnb experiences, activities and extras that both locals and tourists can get involved in.

“We have never really been officially open, so this gives us the opportunity to be bookable.

“Say someone is in the area is looking for accommodation on Airbnb, our experience will pop up as well.”

Lee said its great way to get the word of the course out into the community, hoping to see more locals try the unique sport.

“Just give it a go. You might surprise yourself and actually love it.”

The disc golf experience is a smaller and faster course, designed to cater for all ages and abilities.

“It’s like the putt-putt version of disc golf.

“If you are stuck for something to do then come out and give it a go,” he said.

The disc golf experience is available to book through Airbnb or visit Granite Mountain Disc Golf on Facebook for more information.

airbnb disc golf granite mountain disc golf stanthorpe sport
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School gears up for massive milestone celebration

        premium_icon School gears up for massive milestone celebration

        News A Granite Belt State School is gearing up for it’s biggest celebration in history

        Teacher on trial for alleged acts of indecency in class

        premium_icon Teacher on trial for alleged acts of indecency in class

        News Timothy Edward Draper denies he touched four students in his care

        Big plans ahead for 2020 netball season

        premium_icon Big plans ahead for 2020 netball season

        Sport Exciting year ahead for Stanthorpe Netball Association

        NAMED: List of Warwick drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: List of Warwick drug dealers

        News EVERY year Warwick courts deal a number of shocking drug supply cases, here are...