Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Queensland’s secret millionaires – are you one?

by Shiloh Payne
18th Dec 2019 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

EIGHT Queenslanders are rounding out the decade unaware that they are worth millions of dollars.

The state has more than $8.16 million worth of unclaimed lottery division one prizes.

Without any way of identifying these winners, lottery officials are urging Queensland residents to keep an eye out for tickets they never got checked.

A decade of unclaimed Lotto prizes are waiting for Queensland’s secret millionaires to collect.
A decade of unclaimed Lotto prizes are waiting for Queensland’s secret millionaires to collect.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said he remained hopeful that division one tickets would be claimed by their rightful owners.

"We're not sure why Queenslanders are reluctant to pocket their prizes, but we're hoping to spur our unsuspecting winners into action," he said.

The largest and oldest unclaimed ticket is worth $2 million and was purchased in Cairns in 2014.

"Imagine how this winner could have spent the past six years enjoying their windfall".

Two unclaimed tickets were purchased this year alone from Gatton and Victoria Point.

Lottery tickets can be claimed in Queensland up to seven years after the draw.

"You could be reassessing your plans for Christmas and 2020," Mr Hart said.

 

Queensland unclaimed Division One prizes

 

Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3315

January 22, 2014

NewsExtra DFO Cairns - $2 million

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3539

June 20, 2015

Nextra Morayfield Village Morayfield - $1 million

Monday Gold Lotto draw 3618

December 19, 2016

Cotton Tree News Maroochydore - $1 million

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3699

December 31, 2016

Lutwyche News and Gifts Lutwyche - $1,34 million

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3787

November 4, 2017

Nextra Capalaba Park News Capalaba - $369,059.13

Sat urday Gold Lotto draw 3867

August 11, 2018

Golden Lucky News Helensvale - $671,513.12

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3961

July 6, 2019

Gatton Plaza Newsagency Gatton - $774,838.34

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967

July 27, 2019

News Worx Victoria Point - $1 million

 

Division one winners should contact The Lott on 131 868.

betting editors picks lotto prize unclaimed money winner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects