Fees have risen at the majority of Queensland’s most elite schools as students prepare to return to classrooms. See the 20 most expensive schools in the state.
Queensland’s most expensive private schools revealed

by Shiloh Payne
20th Jan 2021 1:52 PM
One in five Queensland private schools have kept their school fees steady this year as a result of the economic hit from COVID-19, trailing behind other states, where almost half of schools did not push prices up.

Brisbane Grammar School remained at the top of the list of Queensland's most expensive schools charging $29,450, an increase of $1,220 from 2020.

Fees at Brisbane Boys College increased by 2.29 per cent from last year, while Brisbane Girls Grammar, the third most expensive school in Queensland, did not increase prices.

The Gold Coast's most expensive school The Southport School also kept their prices steady, charging $24,438 annually.

Toowoomba Grammar School took out top spot for most expensive school in the Darling Down's region, charging parents $18,160.

 

Brisbane Grammar School. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Brisbane Grammar School. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

The Sunshine State has had a school fee increase of 1.19 per cent, down from 3.06 per cent the previous year, according to a school fees report by Edstart.

With 21 per cent of Queensland schools not increasing prices, in Victoria 47 per cent of their schools froze prices this year due to the economic impact from lockdowns.

 

Anglican Church Grammar School aka Churchie, East Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Anglican Church Grammar School aka Churchie, East Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Nationally there was a substantial drop in the rate of fee increase, with the average increase falling from 2.83 per cent last year to 1.05 per cent.

Edstart Chief Executive Jack Stevens said the last four years have seen a steady decline in school fee inflation, but the pandemic has accelerated the trend.

"40 per cent of schools did not increase their fees in 2021, a huge jump from 7 per cent of schools in 2020," he said.

"A larger number of schools also decreased their fees this year to provide fee relief to

families."

Originally published as Queensland's most expensive private schools revealed

