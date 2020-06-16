Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Labor MPs have put forward a petition regarding potential euthanasia legislation in Queensland.
Labor MPs have put forward a petition regarding potential euthanasia legislation in Queensland.
Health

Queenslanders urged to help fast-track euthanasia laws

Domanii Cameron
by
16th Jun 2020 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAFT of Labor MPs have asked Queenslanders to sign a petition that calls for euthanasia laws to be brought before parliament during this term of government.

Jackie Trad, Shane King and Peter Russo have shared a moving video to Facebook of the ETU's former state secretary Peter Simpson, who's battling cancer and has backed laws, asking Queenslanders to sign an online petition.

"We urge politicians of all sides to support our campaign to bring the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation before Queensland parliament with urgency with a view to MPs voting on the proposed legislation before this term of parliament concludes," the petition says.

SEE THE PETITION HERE

Queensland's Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Queensland's Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

A raft of other Labor MPs have shared the video of Mr Simpson.  

It comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last month asked the QLRC to draft legislation by next March for the Government's consideration.

Ms Trad said she supported voluntary assisted dying.

"The Palaszczuk Government has referred this to the Law Reform Commission, who did a thorough and exemplary job with drafting the Termination of Pregnancy Bill," she wrote on Facebook.

"This process is important and I support it but, for the sake of Simmo and so many other Queenslanders out there, let's get on with it."

The parliamentary committee tasked with considering end-of-life issues recommended the Government introduce legislation earlier this year.

The ETU in Queensland, which posted the video of Mr Simpson earlier this month, has launched a campaign urging the Government to bring legislation before parliament before this year's election.

More Stories

editors picks euthanasia qld election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News The State Government has said it will pay ‘whatever price is necessary’ to keep Queensland safe, flagging it would fight any court bid to force our border open.

        $12.5 billion in funding to boost food sector

        premium_icon $12.5 billion in funding to boost food sector

        News The funding will be key to transitioning and transforming the industry...

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants

        Way of the future: Study to investigate microgrid viability

        premium_icon Way of the future: Study to investigate microgrid viability

        News A feasibility study will look into how to reduce energy costs for Granite Belt...