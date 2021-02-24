Menu
An associate professor has been named the top university teacher in the country.
Education

Queenslander named Australian University Teacher of the Year

by Stephanie Bennett
24th Feb 2021 4:48 PM
A Queensland microbiologist schooling future doctors on medical hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been named the Australian University Teacher of the Year.

University of Queensland Associate Professor Jack Wang's unique approach to teaching students medical hygiene practices has earned him the top gong at this year's Australian Awards for University Teaching.

"I get them into the lab with and without face masks and get them to cough on agar plates, and they see the impact," Associate Professor Wang said.

"That is much more powerful than just telling them to wear a face mask."

University of Queensland Associate Professor Jack Wang has been named the Australian University Teacher of the Year. Picture: Supplied
Having taught more than ten thousand students over the past decade, Associate Professor Wang said he encouraged his students to use their own skin as a research starting point when looking at bacteria levels.

Universities Australia chair and UQ vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry congratulated Professor Wang on his award.

"I thank Associate Professor Wang for his work to make microbiology more widely understood in the community," she said.

"He challenges his students to become citizen scientists in the digital age."

 

Originally published as Queenslander named Australian University Teacher of the Year

