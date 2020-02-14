Menu
Robyn Puglisi-Henderson from Ballandean Estate out in the vineyard. The landscape at the winery is looking a lot greener this week after some long awaited rain.
Queensland unites to drive back tourism

Matthew Purcell
14th Feb 2020 12:13 PM
THE Granite Belt - 'It's a beautiful place to holiday'.

That's the message that will be emblazoned across screens around the nation after local wineries and identities were invited to partake in a new Tourism Queensland campaign.

Tourism across the Granite Belt has been battered by the impacts of drought and fires, leading Tourism Queensland to invite Ballandean Estate's Leanne Puglisi-Gangemi and Pyramid Roads Wines' Warren Smith to feature in the minute long advertisement.

The pair join tourism operators from across Queensland, as well as the late Steve Irwins son, Robert, in the video.

"It is just so good to see cellar doors from the Granite Belt featured on this video," Mrs Puglisi-Gangemi said.

"A lot of the time Queensland promotions are beach-centric, but we have such diversity on offer.

"From cool climate wineries, gourmet food trails, country hospitality, the Outback, and the world's oldest surviving tropical rainforest - Queensland is so much more than the reef and the beach.

"It's a beautiful place for a wine holiday here," she said.

The local faces had to act quick to be included, being asked to shoot footage on their phones to submit.

Leanne's sister, Robyn Puglisi-Henderson, was given that task.

"TQ sent out the invite on Friday (February 7) and we had to submit video footage shot on our phones that day for editing," Mrs Puglisi Henderson said.

"We've joined Robert Irwin and a host of Queensland tourism operators to produce a video which will be used across social platforms to tell Australians that Queensland is 'a beautiful place to holiday here this year' and invite them to visit."

The advertisement is part of a $2 million dollar campaign and builds on Tourism Australia's campaign launched in late January in response to the bushfires.

To view the video head to www.queensland.com/holidayhere

