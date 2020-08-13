Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Schools Premier League semi-finals livestreamed
Queensland Schools Premier League semi-finals livestreamed
Soccer

Queensland Schools Premier League finals livestream

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 7:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

 

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

Originally published as Queensland Schools Premier League finals livestream

football livestream queensland schools premier league soccer sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education Labor MPs are taking to social media to spruik their electorates' haul from $200m in funding for schools as the government refuses to reveal their spend.

        UPDATE: Road cleared following truck incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Road cleared following truck incident

        News Drivers warned to proceed with caution.

        Council meetings return to chambers, with new limits

        Premium Content Council meetings return to chambers, with new limits

        News Mayor reveals how voters can stay in the loop with key council decisions.

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland