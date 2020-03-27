Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Queensland records 62 new cases in past 24 hours

27th Mar 2020 2:47 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 62 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 555.

One person, believed to be a man in his 60s, is in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

So far, 13 Australians have died from the novel coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. All have been elderly and at least four had been on cruise ships in the days before they died.

The increase comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new rules for those returning to Australia as the virus will take "lives and livelihoods".

Defence Force personnel will also be doing compliance checks.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health Fury over the health risks posed by tomorrow's council elections, new revealations about cases, and a tribute to a Queensland man who died in virus news today.

        ‘Ease the panic’: Littleproud calls on Premier to step up

        premium_icon ‘Ease the panic’: Littleproud calls on Premier to step up

        News People have surged to remote areas of south west Queensland to escape the virus...

        COUNCIL CLOSED: Buildings shut and staff to remain home

        premium_icon COUNCIL CLOSED: Buildings shut and staff to remain home

        News From this morning, council employees have been told not to come in to work.

        Decisions not made lightly around border closures

        premium_icon Decisions not made lightly around border closures

        News Member for Southern Downs James Lister said he is willing to be compliant with all...