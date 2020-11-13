Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Queensland Rail’s Origin meme war goes off track

by Thomas Morgan
13th Nov 2020 3:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Rail fired the first shot, but Sydney Trains has had the last laugh after a meme war erupted between interstate train companies this week over, of all things, State of Origin.

The Maroons-supporting train company sent out an alert to its Facebook followers before Game Two on Wednesday, telling southerners their service would be cancelled due to water over the tracks.

"Trains in NSW are set to be cancelled tonight due to flooding from all the NSW supporter's tears," QR posted on its page.

Following New South Wales' decisive victory later that evening, rival company Sydney Trains weren't going to pass up an opportunity to rub it in.

letterspromo

 

Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek
Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek "service update." Picture: Facebook.

"Hey Queensland Rail - you can report your missing #StateOfOrigin team by visiting (Sydney Trains Lost Property)," the operator posted.

Let's hope no one at QR was paid overtime to do the company's social media that day.

Originally published as Queensland Rail's Origin meme war goes off track

Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.
Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.

More Stories

memes queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major Warwick employer secures exciting export deal

        Premium Content Major Warwick employer secures exciting export deal

        Business The exciting move will further cement the company’s place in the Rose City and the fate of more than 90 employees.

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly

        ‘DEPLORABLE’: Shocking DV cases to front our court this year

        Premium Content ‘DEPLORABLE’: Shocking DV cases to front our court this year

        News With White Ribbon Day soon upon us hear the heartbreaking reality of abuse in...