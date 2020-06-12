Menu
The Queensland Police Service has resumed static roadside breath and drug testing.
News

Queensland Police resumes static RBTs

lucy rutherford
12th Jun 2020 5:35 PM
THE Queensland Police Service resumed static roadside breath and drug testing as of 5pm today.

The multi-vehicle sites had previously been suspended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community.

These high-visibility road-safety initiatives were resumed after careful consideration.

Police data over the past six months has seen Maroochydore claim the top spot for busted drink drivers on the Coast, with 116 drivers caught in the suburb.

Nambour comes in second with 83 drink drivers caught, and Coolum Beach and Mooloolaba round out third and fourth with 32 and 30 drivers caught respectively.

The average age of drink drivers charged is 35.

Nambour Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said despite COVID-19 implications, more than 18,200 random breath tests had been conducted across the Sunshine Coast District this year, with 362 drink drivers detected, averaging one in 50 drivers.

However, drink drivers have been detected at a much higher rate on average in the past month.

“In the last month, 646 RBT have been conducted with 41 drink drivers detected at an average of one out of 16 detected,” Sen-Sgt Panoho said.

“Unfortunately, the statistics for driving with a relevant drug present in saliva paints a far worse picture.”

Out of 564 roadside drug tests this year, 415 drivers returned a positive result, equating to one out of 1.4 testing positive to drug driving.

In the past month, out of 104 road side drug tests, 78 drivers returned a positive test, which averages a positive result for one in 1.3 drivers.

Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS and motorists can expect be tested anytime, anywhere.

The community will see the static sites right across the state back in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our road network.

