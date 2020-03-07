Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Health

Queensland mine sends coronavirus memorandum to staff

by Domanii Cameron
7th Mar 2020 12:12 PM

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus with the company sending a memorandum out.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

The Courier-Mail has seen a memorandum sent by the mine to employees and contractors on Friday that says: "Both (staff members) have either recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who have recently travelled overseas".

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

The test results have not yet come back.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hail creek mine mackay mining queensland mines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

        Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have provided a weather forecast for the Apple & Grape weekend

        Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

        premium_icon Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

        News Big smiles, big crowds and big fun at this morning’s community grape crush

        Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

        premium_icon Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

        News A small adjustment to the location of a mobile business has left staff run off...

        Council confirm brown water queries

        premium_icon Council confirm brown water queries

        News Council has revealed why our drinking water is brown and when we can expect it to...