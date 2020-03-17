Menu
There was no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toowoomba as of noon on March 17. Kevin Farmer
Health

Toowoomba COVID-19 case rumour: Queensland Health responds

Michael Nolan
by
17th Mar 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM
QUEENSLAND Health clarified there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toowoomba overnight.

Nor are there confirmed cases in the Darling, Southern or Western Downs.

The clarification comes after wide-spread rumours on social media of a confirmed case at the Toowoomba Hospital.

As it stands there is 68 confirmed cases in Queensland, which includes three passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

Most are confined to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

If residents experience flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas recently, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they are urged to attend the drive-in test clinic at Baillie Henderson Hospital. 

