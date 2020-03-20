Quarantined pair to dance on the ceiling

A Dancing with the Stars pair are set to go to new heights to keep dancing despite being placed in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis.

DANCING with the Stars couple Lily Cornish and Christian Wilkins will have an amazing backdrop as they are filmed performing this week.

The pair have been in quarantine in a Melbourne hotel for almost two weeks and are not due to be released until Tuesday.

So, for this week's episode they will be dancing on the roof of the hotel with the footage taken played as part of this week's program.

Both have been tested and cleared of coronavirus but cannot yet rejoin normal society.

Lily Cornish and dance partner Christian Wilkins on Dancing with the Stars. Picture: CHANNEL TEN

Tasmanian-born Cornish is the daughter of former newsreader and Liberal candidate for Rosevears Jo Palmer.

Wilkins is the son of Richard Wilkins, who was diagnosed with the virus earlier in the month.

The video of the pair dancing will be streamed into the studio.

LILY CORNISH FINDS HER GROOVE ON THE SET OF DWTS

The pair will appear on Dancing with the Stars remotely during this Sunday's show, returning to the dance floor the following Sunday, a Channel 10 spokesman said.

Ms Palmer said dancing on a hotel roof would bring unique challenges but also provide a stellar city backdrop.

