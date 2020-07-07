Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Quad bike rider badly injured in rollover

by Luke Mortimer
7th Jul 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast quad bike rider has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital after badly injuring his hand in a quad bike rollover.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including a critical care crew, were called to a private property at Ormeau about 8.40pm.

They treated a man aged in his 30s who had a "significant hand injury" in the rollover.

He was taken in a stable condition by road under lights and sirens to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane due to the severity of his injuries.

There have been six fatalities involving quad bikes in Queensland this year, according to data collected by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Quad bike rider badly injured in rollover

More Stories

emergency services princess alexandra hospital quad bike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Too valuable not to’: Cultural burning advocate speaks out

        premium_icon ‘Too valuable not to’: Cultural burning advocate speaks out

        News Growing movement to seek traditional fire methods as educator says the practice hasn’t had a “proper go”.

        One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        premium_icon One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        News POLICE are frustrated by motorists’ behaviour as new details emerge

        Man killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

        premium_icon Man killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

        News Police are investigating whether the man, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical...

        One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        premium_icon One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        News A person has died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Brisbane