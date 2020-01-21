Qld Rail workers paid to chase away birds

QUEENSLAND Rail has admitted it is paying employees to clap and clang bamboo in an effort to remove swallows from the car park of a Brisbane pub.

Patron John James filmed two men in high-visibility workwear near the Ferny Grove Tavern on Sunday.

One was armed with two lengths of bamboo bashing them together "at the first sight of an approaching bird", while the other was simply clapping his hands.

Two Queensland Rail Employees were photographed on Sunday clapping and banging together lengths of bamboo. Picture: Supplied.

Mr James said the men told him they were employed by Queensland Rail to discourage swallows from nesting in the Ferny Grove Station car park overnight.

The men drew public attention and rancour.

"It provided some entertainment for the patrons of the tavern after Conor McGregor abruptly dispatched his opponent," Mr James said.

"(But) it seems an absolute waste of taxpayer money and not exactly a 'high tech' solution."

In response to a query about the incident, a Queensland Rail spokesperson said the railway operator had "engaged environmental specialists" to safely relocate the swallows from the car park.

The men have been employed since "early-January".

"The specialists are continuing to actively monitor the birds' movement most evenings this week and employing passive and noise-based dispersal activities," the spokesperson said.

"The works are being undertaken in response to customer feedback."

The spokesperson said Queensland Rail expected the "monitoring and dispersal activities" would be completed by the end of the week.