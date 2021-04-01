Restrictions Q&A: What you can and can’t do explained

The lockdown may be over but Queensland is still subject to many restrictions. Here are all your questions answered.

When will the current restrictions end in Queensland?

If everyone abides by the restrictions and there isn't an influx of community transmission, they will be lifted on April 15.

Can I visit northern NSW and NSW more broadly?

Yes. NSW's border is open to Queensland, but you will need to fill out a NSW declaration form for when you travel.

I'm currently in NSW and am abiding by the greater Brisbane lockdown restrictions. What do I do?

From 1pm today (NSW time), you will no longer need to isolate. However anyone in NSW should check what exposure sites the government has listed in the event that they do need to isolate and get tested.

I've been in greater Brisbane. Can I travel around Queensland?

Yes.

I've been in greater Brisbane and am travelling around Queensland. Am I allowed to hug family members?

People need to use common sense when it comes to physical contact. Everyone needs to keep in mind that they may be hugging a family member who is considered vulnerable - like a elderly grandparent.

You can now travel freely throughout Queensland.

Am I allowed to dance inside venues like pubs and clubs?

No.

Am I allowed to dance outside? Ie. In a beer garden

Yes. You are allowed to dance outdoors like in beer gardens and at music festivals but you need to social distance.

Am I allowed to dance indoors at a wedding?

Yes, but this is capped at 20 people. This could be the bridal party or 20 people - whichever is more.

How many people are allowed inside a café or store?

Businesses must abide by the one person per 2sq/m rule.

I live outside of greater Brisbane - can I visit a loved one in aged care or hospital?

Only if it is an end-of-life visit. Otherwise no visitors are allowed in hospitals, aged care facilities, disability care facilities and prisons until April 15.

What are the restrictions for funerals?

Funerals must abide by the one person per 2sq/m rule, or 200 people, whichever is greater. Masks must be worn.

What are the restrictions for weddings?

Weddings must abide by the one person per 2sq/m rule, or 200 people, whichever is greater. Masks must be worn.

Do bridal parties need to wear masks while getting their wedding photos taken?

No.

Can large events like markets take place?

Yes, but only if they have COVID-safe plans.

Can I apply for an exemption from a COVID-19 requirement?

Yes, but it is up to the Chief Health Officer to determine whether someone should be exempt from something.

Can I go to the gym?

Yes, but you need to wear a mask when you're not strenuously exercising.

I own a hospitality business. Do I need to use the Queensland Government's check-in app?

From May 1, it will be mandatory for every hospitality business to use the Check In Qld app. Businesses will need to apply for this in the interim.

I live outside of greater Brisbane but have needed to abide by the lockdown restrictions. Do I need to still isolate?

No. But if you are feeling unwell, you should get tested and isolate.

Do I still have to carry a mask?

Yes. Mask carrying will remain mandatory for the next two weeks.

Do I have to carry a mask if I am outside Greater Brisbane?

Yes - the mask carrying requirements are for the entire state.

Staff will be required to wear masks inside cafes but patrons won’t have to as long as they are seated.

Do I have to wear a mask while I'm at a restaurant?

You must carry a mask with you at all times. You do not need to wear the mask while eating and drinking.

Do children have to wear a mask?

Any child under the age of 12 is not required to carry or wear a mask.

Where must I wear masks?

They must be worn in any indoor space that is outside the home, such as grocery stores and public transport. This is for the entire state.

Do I have to wear a mask outdoors?

No. But it is strongly encouraged that you wear one when it is not possible to keep a distance of 1.5m from others. Remember to carry a mask with you though.

What is the fine for not carrying a mask?

You can be given an on the spot fine of $200 for not wearing a mask when directed by police.

How many people can I have at my home?

For the next two weeks, the visitor cap to homes across the state is 30 people. This includes outside Greater Brisbane.

Can church services go ahead over the Easter long weekend?

Yes. Capacity can reach 100 per cent if the seating is ticketed.

Can I go to restaurants, cafes and pubs in the Greater Brisbane region again?

Yes. Only seated food and drink service will be allowed for the next two weeks across the entire state.

Can I order drinks and food from the bar?

Only when you are outside. Otherwise, you will have to remain seated for service

How many contacts have been identified with the two clusters?

Over 2,700 contacts have now been identified with links to the two clusters. Not all are in quarantine though.

Will schools reopen?

Schools are expected to reopen when the term two commences after the Easter break.

For what reason can I leave my home?

You can leave your home for any reason.

How many people are allowed at outdoor gatherings, such as parks?

Up to 500 people can gather in public areas, such as at a park. Remember, it is only 30 people in your home.

Can outdoor events go ahead?

Yes. Events of more than 1,500 people can go ahead with a COVID Safe Plan, while those with fewer than 1,500 people can go ahead with a COVID safe checklist.

Can events go ahead in stadiums?

Yes. They can reach 100 per cent capacity when there is seated ticketing.

Can shows and concerts go ahead in performance venues?

Yes. They can reach 100 per cent capacity when there is seated ticketing.

What if I don't own a mask and I need to leave home for an essential reason?

If there is an emergency, you can leave, regardless of whether you have a mask or not.

Can workers turn away customers who refuse to wear a mask?

Yes.

Do people who cannot wear masks on medical grounds need to carry proof?

Yes, you need to be able to prove why you cannot wear a mask.

What if I can't afford to buy a mask?

Police or public health facilities can provide them.

