Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

QLD records 0 new cases, 440 quarantined

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
16th Jul 2020 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

Nineteen Queenslanders have now tested negative to COVID-19 after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in New South Wales.

It joins news of zero new cases in Queensland overnight.

Since last Friday 1086 people have been turned around at the border and police have checked more than 23,700 domestic passengers at the state's airports.

Of those, 440 people have been placed into quarantine with 29 turned around.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she understood the frustrations at delays at the borders but reiterated these measures were absolutely vital to protect Queensland.

"It's important that I share the latest information from our border so all Queenslanders are able to understand the scope of this important undertaking and just why we cannot afford to become complacent," she said.

 

Originally published as QLD records 0 new cases, 440 quarantined

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies

        premium_icon JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies

        Property THE government wants Darling Downs builders to take their share of a $100 million stimulus package.

        SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

        premium_icon SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

        Sport Eager riders will have the chance to put their skills to the test with Stanthorpe’s...

        IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

        premium_icon IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

        News ‘Desperate’ buyers rejoice as beloved Warwick Wednesday staple makes its grand...

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...