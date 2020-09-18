Queensland re-opens back up to Canberra

Queensland will reopen to the ACT from Friday next week, which could pave the way for Scott Morrison to enter the state in time for the upcoming election.

Queensland will reopen to the ACT from next Friday, which the Deputy Premier has said would provide a welcome boost for the sunshine state's tourism industry.

Steven Miles this morning urged Canberrans to think about coming up to Queensland for a holiday when the borders reopen at 1am next Friday.

This could open the way for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in the Queensland state election campaign, and possibly attend the AFL Grand Final.

It comes amid revelations Queensland Health knew for three days that Nathan Turner, initially dubbed the state's youngest COVID-19 victim, never actually had the virus.

Blackwater, in regional Queensland, went into panic mode after the 30-year-old died on May 26. Authorities initially said Mr Turner had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in widespread testing and forcing his family into isolation before the reading was found to be false.

Leaked emails have revealed senior officials, including chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young received the negative results on May 29 but did not make a public statement until June 1.

The LNP is calling for Mr Miles to step down over the incident.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bats said the "decision to dupe 5000 Blackwater residents" and Miles' "failure to come clean" was evidence the Health Minister couldn't be trusted.

"The people of Blackwater and Nathan Turner's family were lied to and put through three days of hell," Ms Bates said.

"Labor have been caught red-handed playing politics with people's lives.

"Instead of apologising, the Minister doubled-down on his deception … Labor's Health Minister is not fit to serve the people of this state.

"He should quit and, if he doesn't, Annastacia Palaszczuk should show some leadership and sack him."

