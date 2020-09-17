Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

17th Sep 2020 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have charged a Nerang man after he allegedly threatened to kill the Premier and Queensland's chief health officer.

It is understood police executed a search warrant last night at the 43-year-old man's home and charged him with using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

Call to track down health chief's 'death threat' trolls

Premier's vow as health chief reveals toll of death threats

"Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last night as a result of investigations into alleged threats made against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer," a police spokesman said.

It comes amid revelations Dr Jeannette Young now has a permanent police escort after receiving threats and "extreme trolling" over decisions made in relation to border control and funeral restrictions.

The man will appear in court on October 7.

chief health officer court crime editors picks premier

Just In

    Just In

      100-year-old man beats COVID

      100-year-old man beats COVID
      • 17th Sep 2020 12:01 PM

      Top Stories

        Growers’ call to Aussies for help in picking season

        Premium Content Growers’ call to Aussies for help in picking season

        News Granite Belt leaders urge locals to join the workforce as fears grow over a potential labour shortage.

        Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

        Premium Content Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

        News The Southern Downs woman was allegedly attacked after asking the much younger man...

        NAMED: Couple accused of $30K theft from Wattles club

        Premium Content NAMED: Couple accused of $30K theft from Wattles club

        Crime The theft charges were mentioned in Warwick court for the first time this morning.

        MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations

        Premium Content MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations

        News COVID restrictions have rocked the school year with Stanthorpe State High...