Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
News

QLD father’s remains found in remote NT

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
20th Nov 2020 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUMAN remains located in Central Australia in September are those of a Queensland man missing since February 2019, territory police have confirmed.

Superintendent Joanne Foley said forensic testing confirmed the man's identity as 38-year-old Caboolture father Peter English.

 

Remains were found in Ali Curung, 170 km south of Tennant Creek.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr English's family at this sad time."

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

 

    

 

Originally published as QLD father's remains found in remote NT

More Stories

central desert editors picks missing person peter english

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

        News The community’s votes are in, and one real estate expert has been declared your top seller.

        ROLLING ON: Rail tourism teases new year reopening

        Premium Content ROLLING ON: Rail tourism teases new year reopening

        Whats On The sound of steam engines could soon be heard across Warwick again as the Downs...

        Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        Premium Content Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        News ‘Everything is gone’: The community has rallied HOW YOU CAN HELP

        State backflips on parent prep ban

        Premium Content State backflips on parent prep ban

        Education "These are significant and meaningful days"