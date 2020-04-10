Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        News Region not in the clear when it comes to fire danger and it begs the question, how...

        10 things to do from home this Easter

        premium_icon 10 things to do from home this Easter

        News Wondering how you are going to spend your Easter long weekend in isolation? Here...

        Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        premium_icon Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        News Ballandean Estate Wines’ cellar door is closed for first time in nearly half a...