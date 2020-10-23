Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld COVID cases jump by at least two

by Janelle Miles
23rd Oct 2020 9:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's tally of confirmed pandemic virus cases will rise by at least two today, with the addition of two crewmen on a container ship, anchored off the Sunshine Coast.

The two men have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and have been admitted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, taking the number of known infections in Queensland since the pandemic began to 1167.

All 19 crew of the MV Sofrana Surville, anchored off Mooloolaba, were tested for the virus following confirmation that a port worker with COVID-19 was aboard the vessel while it was docked in New Zealand earlier this month.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles. Photo: Jerad Williams.
Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles. Photo: Jerad Williams.

Apart from the two crewmen who returned positive results, Queensland Health said its testing suggested a third crew member had previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, but had since recovered.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has said genomic sequencing would be undertaken on the virus infecting the two crewmen in hospital.

 

 

He said this was underway after being requested by New Zealand authorities, with results expected next week.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has said the genome sequence of the virus infecting the Auckland port worker had not been seen in that country before.

Genomic sequencing underway in Queensland is expected to help determine if Sofrana Surville crew members are the likely source of the New Zealand port worker's infection.

"Queensland Health, Maritime Safety Queensland and the shipping agent are working together to support and monitor the health of the crew," a QH spokesman said.

"The vessel will remain anchored off Queensland during this time."

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Qld COVID cases jump by at least two

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health queensland vocid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Money blamed for Stanthorpe man’s explosive outburst

        Premium Content Money blamed for Stanthorpe man’s explosive outburst

        News THE 53-year-old called the woman a c--t before throwing a tea towel at her face.

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        News Your full list of people to be sentenced on drink and drug driving offences this...

        CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        News A STOLEN car is at the centre of the Granite Belt fire, which has left police...

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Premium Content Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’