Rat upstages top doctor in her COVID thank you video

A video of Queensland's Chief Health Officer sending a heartfelt thank you to the state's residents for working together to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is quickly going viral thanks to what appears to be a rat.

In a 30 second video posted to the Queensland Health Facebook page this morning, Dr Jeannette Young removes her face mask to thank everyone for co-operating during the recent coronavirus outbreak.

"Thank you Queenslanders. You have just done a fantastic job," she starts out.

"More than 33,000 tests were done yesterday. That is just magnificent.

"Could you all just continue doing that. That is so important."

In this still from a video, a rodent can be seen scurrying down a drainpipe during a thank you video message by Queensland’s CHO. The video was posted to the Queensland Health Facebook page this morning. Picture: Supplied

As Dr Young urges people to get tested for COVID-19 if they have visited any of the venues listed on the Queensland Health web site, a small creature can be spotted scurrying down a drainpipe behind her to the right.

Comments of gratitude and praise for Dr Young and other healthcare workers underneath the video quickly turned to talk about the rodent, with Lynda Callander pointing out what she thought was a mouse.

"See the mouse run down the thing in the background, lol, at 14 seconds in (sic)," she wrote.

Sharon Keane replied that at first she thought Ms Callander was joking.

"Went back had a look and low and behold there it was. But I think it looked like a rat," she said.

"I think it's a possum" added Angie Smith.

Maria Johnston thought the rodent just wanted some airtime.

"Just wanted its 5 seconds to fame also (sic)," she wrote under the post.

Heather Bensley said it lightened up the video.

"That was the most exciting part of the video," she said.

It was not clear which building Dr Young was standing outside to film the message.

Queensland Health have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Qld CHO goes viral after rat gatecrashes COVID video