Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

by Michael Doyle
2nd Apr 2020 6:46 AM

 

Many interstate workers will be banned from Queensland this weekend with stricter border controls to be enforced.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not deemed critical by the state government will not be allowed into Queensland.

The ban will come into effect at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the measures will be taken to protect remote communities from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities, and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route," Dr Lynham said.

"Exempting critical people will ensure that resources projects can continue to produce the mineral and energy resources we need."

The ban will not effect workers who travel throughout Queensland.

Originally published as Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fifo workers queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

        premium_icon First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

        Health Warwick businessman reveals details of his battle and the next steps following positive testing after Noosa restaurant 50th birthday party.

        Boutique wineries learn to adjust to setbacks

        premium_icon Boutique wineries learn to adjust to setbacks

        News ‘It has forced us into a model that we have avoided’ says winery

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

        premium_icon CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

        News The public are being warned to steer clear of dam facilities on the Southern...