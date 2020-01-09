Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

SCORE: Super 8's is always a fun day on the field.

STANTHORPE Cricket Association have been known to put the fun in fundraiser in the past, and are planning to do the same thing this year with the annual Super 8s event just around the corner.

Players are encouraged to dress up and come along to enjoy a couple of drinks and a fun day full of cricket.

Stanthorpe Cricket Association President Ben Staley said Super 8s is the clubs only fundraiser for the year, so it would be great to see both cricketers and non-cricketers get involved.

“Anyone interested can nominate a team of friends or workmates.

“There is eight players per team and the matches on the day are designed to be quick, fun and entertaining for players of all abilities.

“Basically, the idea of the day is for people to come down and enjoy themselves in the sun with their mates,” Staley said.

The cost is $10 per player and will be held on Saturday January 25 at CF White Oval for a 12pm start.

To register or for more information contact Ben Staley on 0436 342 335.