Putin confirms internet conspiracy theory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he did not use a body double, despite being urged to. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin on Thursday revealed there was a secret plan to use a double to make public appearances for him, while insisting he vetoed it - and that he is the real Putin.

Putin's comments showed that a conspiracy theory widespread on the internet that the Russian strongman has been impersonated over the years or even replaced by a lookalike is not entirely without basis.

TASS state news agency showed Putin a list of popular Russian-language internet searches including "Putin double proof".

"Are you real?" the interviewer asked.

"Yes," said Putin.

He said he has never had a double but when asked if the idea had ever been discussed, he confirmed it had.

"I refused to have doubles," Putin said. "It was during the hardest times of the fight against terrorism."

Putin as prime minister and then president oversaw the second war against separatists in Chechnya from 1999 to 2000.

After Russian armed forces claimed victory, Islamist insurgent attacks became frequent in the North Caucasus while suicide bombers.