‘Pure vandalism’: Thieves enter yard to steal campaign signs

A GOLD Coast woman claims a thief targeting an election candidate entered her yard to steal a candidate's sign.

Anne Doo took to Facebook on Wednesday to warn of "pure vandalism" after someone entered her yard to remove a sign supporting Bonney Labor candidate Ash Borg.

She said all of Mr Borg's signs near Parkwood Light Rail station has also been taken, leaving his opponent and encumbent MP Sam O'Connor's signs untouched.

There is no suggestion Mr O'Connor or his supporters are in any way responsible for the theft.

In the comments on the post, Mr O'Connor slammed the thieves and urged those who saw signs stolen or vandalised to report it.

"It's illegal and no one should be doing it," he wrote.

"I've had mine vandalised and go missing too.

"I'll get the office to call (G:Link) today to let them know it happened and to see if there's anything they could pass on to the police.

"It's not me or any of my supporters, I can see why (people) would think that. The Labor candidate very misleadingly said 'our opponents did this' in that Facebook post."

Mr Borg last month shared photos to Facebook of Nazi graffiti on his signs, writing: "It seems our calls to 'unite and recover' to keep people safe are just too much for some.

"But when our opponents go low, we go high."

Mr O'Connor has also been the target of Nazi graffiti earlier this year, after signs depicting him as Adolf Hitler appeared outside his electorate office.

EARLIER:

A SERIAL pest who haunts a Gold Coast MP during election campaigns has struck again overnight.

Southport MP Rob Molhoek is furious after having to replace ten of his election signs destroyed after the corflutes were spray painted on fencing in his electorate.

Mr Molhoek believes the person who attacked his signs is the same person who has plagued him for several years.

"Here I go again, replacing signs in Ashmore and Benowa vandalised by the same person in the same places every other election," he wrote on Facebook.

"Be nice if this person would just come and see me to sort out our differences. Replaced ten signs this evening."

Residents on his Facebook page have speculated that the offender belongs to the Labor Party.

The Bulletin in a report two months ago revealed Mr Molhoek suspected the offender was an elderly man who held a grudge against him.

Almost a dozen signs were damaged.

"This is someone who has a black spray can. He has been doing this for my last three elections," he said.

"I haven't been able to catch him. Someone saw an elderly gentleman at a roundabout at night doing it in the last election. If anybody spots him, give us a call."

Mr Molhoek has had to buy special spray remover at the start of each campaign to tend the damaged signs during the day.

Bonney MP Sam O'Connor has also posted on Facebook after being confronted with his first damaged corflute at Labrador, his photograph covered with black ink.

Sam O’Connor also shared photos of his damaged signs.

"Spotted my first bit of campaign graffiti as I made my way through the back of Labrador this arvo. Just a monobrow and moustache," he wrote.

"Pretty poor effort. No, this is not an invitation to do better."

Sources from Burleigh Labor candidate Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew's team have also revealed fans of the former world champion surfer have been stealing his corflutes.

"The surfers put them up in their sharehouses," the source said.

