PURE POETRY: Gliori nominates for council

A SENSE of despair drove bush poet Marco Gliori to turn words into action, putting his poetry career on hold to nominate for a position on the Southern Downs Regional Council.

The idea of representing the region, characters and landscape that inspire his work has always appealed to Mr Gliori, but it was the ­desperation of drought that ­finally pushed him to jump into the pool of candidates.

“I want to give back to the region that has given me so much,” the Warwick man said.

“It’s a really tough time for everyone right now and I want to focus on putting the community first.

“I want to listen to their stories, I want to be patient and help people come together with a solution that will benefit the widest range of people, not just a small group.”

A self-described novice candidate, Mr Gliori says his lack of any ulterior agenda would prove beneficial.

“I love the place, regardless of whether it is prosperous or not,” he said.

“I don’t have an agenda, I don’t have a business I’m trying to make money from. I just want to listen to people, take on their concerns and help with that despair that’s come with hard economic times.”

Water and liveability would be the highest priorities for Mr Gliori, who said he wanted to act as a unifying force to help the community solve its toughest problems.

“Presenting the place well, presenting a positive outlook and looking towards the future will help bring us together to solve these problems,” he said.

“We need to keep the place beautiful and we need to make sure roadways are safe and easy to travel on because the sight of them are the first thing tourists see.”

Mr Gliori said he supported the construction of further water infrastructure, including Emu Swamp Dam.

“If it keeps raining, our water issues will dissipate to a certain extent but we need to continue water restrictions and conserve what we do have,” he said.

“I would love to see a water grid circulating through our region to ensure water goes right through the place.

“That’s my vision: that we are all connected to water.”

Despite his lack of political experience, Mr Gliori says his time touring the nation and promoting the place he calls home would stand him in good stead.

“I have been a walking billboard for this region,” he said.

“I’ve been to so many community events and festivals and I’ve seen what works.

“The successful places prosper using the products and the businesses local to them.

“I am for promoting local businesses and getting us all to stick together.”

The local government election will be held on Saturday, March 28.

For more information on voting or to update your enrolment details visit

www.ecq.qld.gov.au