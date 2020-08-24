PURE GRIT: Redbacks sink comp heavy weights

DETERMINATION KEY: Stanthorpe United have celebrated back-to-back wins after a convincing victory over Willowburn.

FOOTBALL: Commitment and determination is something Brad Rub’s men aren’t lacking, with close to half of the team clocking over 10km during their Saturday night thriller.

The Redbacks’ 2-1 victory over ladder leading Willowburn has cemented the young side’s position in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division and thrust them into finals contention.

The win, with only 12 men, was one Rub said players would take only positives from.

“They’re not lacking confidence but there’s still been that doubt of whether or not we’d be up there with the top sides,” Rub said.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more on Saturday night.”

The return of injured player Ace McDonald and suspended player Brad Thompson will be a welcome addition for the side this weekend.

With close to three months remaining in the season, Rub said the players wouldn’t go unnoticed.

“It shows we have a bit more depth than we first thought. Once we get a full squad back, fresh legs in the last 20 minutes can make a big difference,” he said.

“There’s improvement across everyone; everyone’s lifted to match the pace of the game.

“But Matt Purcell, Aiden Halford and Ben Rametta have all stood up.”

This Saturday night’s fixture with last-placed Highfields will be a test to the side, with Rub not taking any precautions.

“They might be sitting at the bottom without a win but they’re pushing teams to the end,” he said.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted.”

