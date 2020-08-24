Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DETERMINATION KEY: Stanthorpe United have celebrated back-to-back wins after a convincing victory over Willowburn.
DETERMINATION KEY: Stanthorpe United have celebrated back-to-back wins after a convincing victory over Willowburn.
Sport

PURE GRIT: Redbacks sink comp heavy weights

Emily Clooney
24th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Commitment and determination is something Brad Rub’s men aren’t lacking, with close to half of the team clocking over 10km during their Saturday night thriller.

The Redbacks’ 2-1 victory over ladder leading Willowburn has cemented the young side’s position in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division and thrust them into finals contention.

The win, with only 12 men, was one Rub said players would take only positives from.

“They’re not lacking confidence but there’s still been that doubt of whether or not we’d be up there with the top sides,” Rub said.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more on Saturday night.”

The return of injured player Ace McDonald and suspended player Brad Thompson will be a welcome addition for the side this weekend.

With close to three months remaining in the season, Rub said the players wouldn’t go unnoticed.

“It shows we have a bit more depth than we first thought. Once we get a full squad back, fresh legs in the last 20 minutes can make a big difference,” he said.

“There’s improvement across everyone; everyone’s lifted to match the pace of the game.

“But Matt Purcell, Aiden Halford and Ben Rametta have all stood up.”

This Saturday night’s fixture with last-placed Highfields will be a test to the side, with Rub not taking any precautions.

“They might be sitting at the bottom without a win but they’re pushing teams to the end,” he said.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

DIVING IN: Swimming Club sets first meet for 2020

Redbacks surge in dominant second half performance

WATCH: Redbacks clinch all-important victory

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIND, HAIL AND MORE: 24 hours in wild Granite Belt weather

        WIND, HAIL AND MORE: 24 hours in wild Granite Belt weather

        Weather Stanthorpe narrowly missed out on snow last night, but what are the region’s chances for the rest of the week?

        REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        Premium Content REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        News Here's the restrictions effective immediately

        IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Premium Content IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's message to everyone

        REVEALED: Theatre plans for exciting facelift

        Premium Content REVEALED: Theatre plans for exciting facelift

        News COVID brought the curtain down, but committee members are determined to turn it...