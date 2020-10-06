Pubs, wineries reveal impact of relaxed restrictions

RULE CHANGES NO DIFFERENCE: Ballandean Tavern publicans Stephen and Naomi Day say they’ve stayed “business as usual” despite relaxed restrictions.

THE relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at licensed venues has received mixed reviews from Granite Belt pubs, wineries and cafes, who no longer have to ensure guests are seated when eating or drinking.

Restrictions across the state were eased at 4pm on Friday, as Queensland’s daily rate of COVID-19 cases remained at zero.

It was an announcement that Ballandean Tavern publican Stephen Day said had minimal impact on business during the long weekend.

“We pretty much just went as normal,” Mr Day said.

“We didn’t try and fill any more people in than we normally would because there was no point.

“We can only do so many meals, so there’s no point trying to cram more people in than what we’re doing because they’re not going to get fed in time.”

Mr Day said he believed patrons had become accustomed to the restrictions, had been imposed on licensed venues since July.

“It’s been going for long enough, that people know what is expected of them,” he said.

“We’ve found we don’t have to tell people what to do.”

Golden Grove Winery’s winemaker Ray Costanzo said COVID-19 restrictions had been welcomed in the cellar door.

Golden Grove Estate’s winemaker Ray Costanzo also said the latest easing of restrictions had minimal impact on the cellar door.

“We’re kind of enjoying the sitting down and giving people that time, so I think we’ll be sticking with that,” Mr Costanzo said.

“COVID has forced us to make changes which we are going to keep.

“It’s disappointing that we have to turn people away but we’re trying to get the message across that booking is better.”

Mr Costanzo said while the cellar door would keep guests seated, the relaxation would take the pressure off staff in ensuring guests were adhering to the strict rules.

“It makes things a bit more relaxed – a lot of businesses were on edge with enforcing the rules as politely as possible,” he said.

“It gets hard when you’re really busy, but it just takes that pressure off from having to watch people.”

