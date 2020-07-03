Menu
Yungblud has covered Sunshine Coast band The Chats' classic song Smoko in an epic compilation. Photos: YouTube
Entertainment

Pub rock goes pop punk with The Chats mashup

Ashley Carter
3rd Jul 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
Sunshine Coast pub rockers The Chats have been featured in an unlikely crossover, with British pop punk act Yungblud working the classic Smoko into his latest single.

Yungblud reached out to Chats bassist and vocalist Eamon Sandwith to get his blessing to cover the tune, which has been mashed into Yungblud's latest single Weird!.

"The man, the myth, the legend," Yungblud says to Sandwith before asking permission to use the song.

"Right here," Sandwith replies.

Yungblud goes on to say he'd feel "sacrilegious" if he didn't get Sandwith's blessing to use Smoko in his song.

"Go for it mate, I'd love to hear it," Sandwith replies.

Weird! is a switch up for Yungblud, with a noticeable change in tone when Smoko is mashed in with the electro-pop tone.

Earlier this year after Smoko made The Chats the number one Aussie favourite of rock royalty, the band released their debut album High Risk Behaviour.

The trio will headline Airwaves, a new drive-in festival on the Coast on July 11.

The Chats members Josh Price, Matt Boggis and Eamon Sandwith.
music the chats yungblud
The Sunshine Coast Daily

