A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
Pub patrons alert police to drunk driver

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN who blew more than four times the legal limit told a court he was a recovering alcoholic.

Darryl Charles Knight, 56, plead guilty to high-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The Labrador man recorded a reading of 0.211 about 9.15pm on March 14 in Macksville.

Knight's lawyer said the recovering alcoholic had gone through a tense period of caring for his mother as well as dealing with his own significant mental health issues but had taken steps to rehabilitate himself.

The court heard Knight had intended to go to the pub for a drink and a meal but ended up drinking more.

Court documents revealed patrons at the hotel waved to police and pointed to Knight's van as he drove off and u-turned over double lines.

At the time, he told police: "Yes, I'll be honest with you. I'm over the limit."

Knight's solicitor said when he left his car on the side of the road it was broken into and $2000 worth of camping equipment was stolen.

Knight was convicted, fined $500 and given a two-year community corrections order.

He lost his licence for six months and will require a breathalyser interlock device on his car.

