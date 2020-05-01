Pub owner: ‘Things may never be the same’

STILL CLOSED: While some coronavirus restrictions are being lifted this Saturday, Stanthorpe pubs will remain closed until further notice. Picture: Contributed

STILL CLOSED: While some coronavirus restrictions are being lifted this Saturday, Stanthorpe pubs will remain closed until further notice. Picture: Contributed

WHILE the first of the coronavirus restrictions are set to lift from Saturday, Stanthorpe pub owners know they will be one of the last to bask in the glory.

Central Hotel owner Michael Yates said with that in mind, he was using this time to give the hotel a much-needed makeover.

“I’ve got a few renovations going on,” Mr Yates said.

“Painting the back wall near the dance floor and fixing up the footing around the outside of the pub.

“It is a little bit difficult with it being a heritage building. You can’t just go doing anything to that kind of building, so it all takes time to approve things,” he said.

As for when the pubs do reopen, he said Saturday nights would be very different to what they were before coronavirus.

“They’ll open back up, but we just don’t know when.

“What we do know is that they will be one of the last ones to open up because that is obviously where people gather.

“Things will be very different. I still have red tape along the bar that was there the last Saturday night before we closed down marking 1.5m distance between people, which we will keep when we do open back up.

“I might have to man the door and only let so many people in too.

“There will be no Saturday night discos like there used to be,” he said.

Down the street at O’Mara’s Hotel, owner Coralie Wilson said they were itching to reopen the doors.

“We haven’t had a penny since we closed,” Ms Wilson said.

“It has been extremely hard.”

When asked what she missed most, Ms Wilson said it was the customer interaction that kept her sane.

“I think we are missing the customers as much as they miss us.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining, but it is very tough.

“But we have been through the drought, fires, road closures, so I’m sure we can get through this.”

With so many continuous knock-backs, she hopes to finish the year off on a more positive note.

“How you get up and face these continuous knock-backs I don’t know,” Ms Wilson said.

“But we will, and we will continue to do our best like we always do.”