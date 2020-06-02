Pub operators not rushing to reopen their doors

Shaun, Coralanne and Michael Yates at the Central Hotel Stanthorpe. They hope to reopen this Friday. Picture: FILE

QUEENSLAND’S pubs have been given the green light to reopen for more people from Friday but some operators say they’re still unclear about certain stipulations.

From Monday, pubs were allowed to welcome in up to 20 patrons in an announcement from Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles.

“And from Friday (June 5) this week, with a COVID safe industry plan, venues with more space will be able to go further and allow up to 20 people in each separate area, seated for meals or drinks. For example, some surf clubs, pubs and RSLs may have four or five defined separate indoor and outdoor areas – they can have 20 people in each of these areas if the areas are big enough.

“However, every venue must continue to adhere to strict social distancing rules including limiting each patron to an area of four square metres and adhere to hygiene protocols.”

Mick Yates from Central Hotel Stanthorpe said they’re waiting on more direction from the Australian Hotels Association.

“Nothing is real clear so we’re waiting for more confirmation,” Mr Yates said.

“They’re saying 20 people but 20 people to do what. I’m hearing you’re not allowed to serve at the bars and have to deliver drinks to people.

“We just don’t know. We’re going helter skelter to get everything back together.”

The Top Pub is unlikely to reopen this month as the owners undertake renovations.

O’Maras Hotel operators said they have their “hearts set on opening our doors on June 5”.

“The O’Mara’s team will be working hard from today onwards making our establishment COVID-19 safe, training all our staff to meet all new requirements to ensure our pub is completely up to date with the COVID-19 safe checklist,” a social media statement said.

But for Hotel Stanthorpe and the Country Club, it’ll be some time before patrons can perch back up in the bird watchers and enjoy a beer.

“We’ve got no date set at the moment,” a Hotel Stanthorpe spokesperson said.

“We’re not looking at this month at all.

“We’ve got renovations happening so we won’t even be ready so it’s not a viable option between that and the restrictions.”

Similarly, operators of the Country Club Hotel Motel are using this period to update their premises.

“Not exactly sure when we’ll reopen or whether we’ll go ahead and do more renos when we’re finished doing what we’re doing now,” Brian Johnson said.

“We’re thinking about doing the whole bar. We’re doing the toilets and kitchen which should be finished in the next couple weeks.

“But as to when we’ll reopen I haven’t got any idea at this stage.

“It could be later in the month,” Mr Johnson said.