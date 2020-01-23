Psychic pigs predict Granite Belt future

NOT one, but two litters of piglets have been welcomed to the Happy Pig Farm, a sign that there is more where that came from according to owners Paul and Gail Gillis.

“We haven’t had any piglets in over 12 months,” Mrs Gillis said.

“The bores had been in with the sows, but they were not getting pregnant.”

The couple was surprised to see a litter of nine piglets on Boxing Day, a late Christmas present Mr Gillis said.

“We had six boys and three girls.

“The significance of that is if you have more boys than girls you’re not going to have as many ongoing babies.

“Normally pigs give birth to more females than males and everything is perfect, and the line can keep going.”

But the pair weren’t complaining with the surprise arrival, with Mr Gillis saying the pigs have an instinct to whether the environment is suitable for their babies to survive.

“The pigs know that there is little chance of their babies surviving in the harsher environment.”

Not a week later to their surprise another one of their pigs gave birth to a litter of six piglets, five girls and one boy.

“That told us the weather was going to get better,” he said.

“It rained a week later.”

Mrs Gillis said the second litter of piglets was a sign to the couple the season was about to change.

PSYCHIC PIGS: One of the two welcomed litters of piglets at Happy Pig Farm.

“They aren’t going to reproduce if they can’t survive.”

The Gillis’s are in high hopes that the future of the Granite Belt is looking up.

“We have had a few people comment on Facebook that have had similar experiences with animals,” Mrs Gillis said.

“If the conditions aren’t right they just won’t reproduce.

“The fact that they have reproduced, and they have reproduced with mostly girls suggests that its going to rain and it did.

“I’m a great believer if you just visualise the positive.”