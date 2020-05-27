‘Providing the best service possible’

WHILE health care workers across the region have been continuously acknowledged for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic, they have been given a further pat on the back this week in light of National Palliative Care Week.

The annual event organised by Palliative Care Australia aims on raising awareness and understanding about palliative care in the community as well as highlighting our healthcare heroes.

Stanthorpe’s Cancer Support Group chairman Debbie Wilmot, who works closely with the Palliative Care Unit in Stanthorpe, said the two liaise to ensure equipment needed for patients was accessible.

“The group fundraise for equipment that the government can’t provide,” Ms Wilmot said.

“A lot of raffles, high teas and different types of fundraisers.

“If we can help to make patients’ last few months on earth more comfortable then we have achieved our goal.”

A Darling Downs Health spokesman said Stanthorpe hospital worked closely with both palliative care patients and their families.

“Stanthorpe is a close-knit community and often our palliative care patients can be our own family members, friends or acquaintances.

“Many hospital staff members have contact with our palliative care patients and their families and all our staff play a part in ensuring these patients receive the best care possible.”

This week gives staff the opportunity to reflect on the important role they play in the health care sector and how they can continue to provide the best service possible.

The Governor-General David Hurley and Linda Hurley officially launched the week on Monday via a special video broadcast.

General Hurley said the initiative was all about broadening Australians’ understanding of palliative care.

“It is care that serves both the patient and their family, and the support continues even after the patient has died, helping loved ones to cope with their grief and bereavement,” he said.

“It also provides an opportunity for us to also acknowledge our wonderful health care workers, especially those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each day there are so many good people working and volunteering in palliative care across Australia, all dedicated to helping people live as well as possible and for as long as possible.”