NOT GIVING IN: Charlie and Lorraine Patti refuse to let the drought beat their livelihood.
News

Proud farmers refuse to let drought defeat them

Emily Clooney
8th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
DESPERATION is growing in our regions primary producers as the ongoing affects of drought continue to damage the industry.

Stanthorpe cattle farmer Charlie Patti has spent his life on the land and said the cost of the industry is as painful as the drought.

“At the moment we’re just feeding our 70 head of cattle – you can’t afford to have more than that now, even that’s really scratching it,” Mr Patti said.

“We were at the sale on Tuesday and the lowest price we saw was 10c for one little steer or heifer – I wouldn’t really take much notice of what it was, which on the scale it came to 80c for some reason.

“It was a very small yarding on Tuesday so the buyers wouldn’t have been there but it wouldn’t have mattered because there is no feed.”

Like many, Mr Patti’s situation has been “desperate for a while,” carting water to keep stock alive.

“You’re buying water, you’re buying feed, all the work that is going in is extra on top, it’s exhausting,” he said.

“The last three years have been squeezing really hard but it actually started way back six years ago.”

Despite the cost and hardships, Mr Patti remains adamant that his cattle will remain on his property.

“Oh no, I don’t want to do sell them – at 71 I don’t want to do that because I won’t start again,” he said.

“If I sold everything now, I’d be selling what I’ve worked towards for years, and I still have nice quality cattle.”

