Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Crime

Protesters rally outside prison

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jun 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK Lives Matter protesters have descended on the Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.

About 60 protesters met at Wacol Station this morning before driving 500 metres to the boundary of the nearby prison.

Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson
Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson

Queensland Police officers are flanking the protesters, outside the prison who are chanting "stop black deaths in custody".

"We're here for you my brothers, stay strong," the protesters are shouting.

"No racist police."

Banging inside the correctional centre suggests the prisoners can hear the chant.

More to come.

Originally published as Protesters rally outside Brisbane prison

black lives matter protest prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

        premium_icon Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

        News Stanthorpe funeral services boss said it’s been a tough period for them, but especially for grieving loved ones.

        TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        premium_icon TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        Council News The Mt Colliery woman said she’s been waiting over ten years for the council...

        Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19...

        News “We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in...

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine