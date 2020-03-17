Broncos close ranks amid coronavirus concerns

Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate is seen during training in Brisbane, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

A bout of diarrhoea has hit Broncos star winger Corey Oates, forcing him to sit out of training on Monday.

It comes as the club has taken extra precautions to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including not allowing anyone into the inner sanctum of the Broncos playing group.

Oates is likely to recover in time for Friday's clash with the Rabbitohs, however powerful outside back Herbie Farnworth is ready to be move into the left wing position if required.

Farnworth trained in place of Oates at Red Hill on Monday after his 28-minute stint against the Cowboys in their Round 1 clash in Townsville.

Jamil Hopoate, who debuted last weekend, looks set to have secured the right-edge backrow spot in place of the suspended Tevita Pangai Jr, who will miss a month of football after being charged with grade two dangerous contact.

Pangai Jr's suspension has depleted Brisbane's forward stocks, with skipper Alex Glenn (hamstring), Matt Lodge (knee) and Joe Ofahengaue (suspension) all unlikely to play this weekend.

Rookie Brisbane forward Ethan Bullemor trained with the main squad prompting speculation he may be added to the bench for Friday's game.

However, Bullemor is on a development contract and would need special dispensation from the NRL to face South Sydney.

The club has also implemented extra precautions to protect their players from the COVID-19 virus.

Broncos veteran Darius Boyd said the players were limiting their exposure to strangers and fans.

"We're just trying to keep our little circle as a circle and that's about it," Boyd said. "(We're) making sure there's hand sanitiser and we're cleaning things.

"We're keeping our circle really close. No guests, no one who is outside … coming in."

