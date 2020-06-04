Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Proserpine man ‘attempted to ignite gas cylinder, fuel tank’

Jordan Gilliland
4th Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Proserpine man has been charged with seriously assaulting a police officer after he threatened to ignite gas cylinders and fuel drums.

A police spokesman said police attended a Proserpine residence about 8pm on May 31 where a 54-year-old man was allegedly making threats.

The man then allegedly attempted to set alight a gas cylinder and three fuel drums and had to be restrained by police.

He was charged with serious assault on a police officer and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

 

ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT WITH PIPE

About 11.15pm on May 29 a Proserpine man, 39, was allegedly located in possession of a glass pipe.

Police said the pipe had been used to smoke methamphetamine.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

alleged drug offences proserpine crime proserpine police whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WELCOME BACK: Familiar face returns to region

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: Familiar face returns to region

        News A well-known travel enthusiast plans on making the journey to the Granite Belt this weekend.

        Upgrade to cross-border communication could save lives

        premium_icon Upgrade to cross-border communication could save lives

        News Southern Downs firefighters back new national radio plan.

        ‘It’s not hard’: Blue Card controversy continues

        premium_icon ‘It’s not hard’: Blue Card controversy continues

        News The axe hovering over thousands of Queensland’s Rural Fire Service volunteers has...

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Everyday Australians will be impacted by the recession